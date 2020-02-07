New book dives into TV news struggle during the Cold War

My In Touch interview this week is not an ad. But it is an update on what's being called a fantastic piece of journalism about journalism.

Let me share something with you from the book, "Contested Ground" ...

"In 1962, an innovative documentary on a Berlin Wall tunnel escape brought condemnation from both sides of the Iron Curtain during one of the most volatile periods of the Cold War. "The Tunnel," produced by NBC's Reuven Frank, clocked in at ninety minutes and prompted a range of strong reactions. While the television industry ultimately awarded the program three Emmys, the U.S. Department of State pressured NBC to cancel the program, and print journalists criticized the network for what they considered to be a blatent disregard of journalistic ethics."

Professor Mike Conway (Indiana University) is a former television news director, so he understands TV journalism and the business that goes along with it.

"Contested Ground" is written in such a way that the facts and the history keep up with his pace.

You can try to find details of this history on the Internet, but after years of interviews, and travels to some of the places that make the tale complete, you won't have a guide like Conway.

