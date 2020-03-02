New delivery robots rolling out at BGSU

Watch out, DoorDash and Uber Eats, there's a new kid in town.

Or make that, new robot.

People on the Bowling Green State University campus began noticing a lone robot in a test phase more than a week ago. And now, that food-delivery robot has some new friends.

BGSU and Starship Technologies launched a robot food delivery service on campus Monday. It's the first campus in Ohio to offer an autonomous delivery service.

Starship will employ a fleet of 30 on-demands robots to deliver food from nine campus eateries: Starbucks; Dunkin Donuts; Jamba Juice; Marco's Pizza; Panda Express; Chickendippity; Mondos Subs; Kreischer Late Night, and BGSU dining.

BGSU's mechatronics program is expected to benefit from the partnership; the program is designed to meet evolving engineering and technology workforce needs.

Visitors and the school's nearly 23,000 students, faculty, and staff can download the Starship app (iOS and Android) to order food and drinks to be delivered anywhere on campus. The service accepts credit cards as well as the student meal plans.

The service at BGSU will initially be limited to the core campus area bounded by East Wooster Street to the south, Poe Road to the north, Mercer Road to the east and Thurstin Street to the west. Delivery is available from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. daily.