New development coming to former Southwyck Mall site?

More than 10 years after the Southwyck Mall was torn down, new development could be coming to the site in south Toledo.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said plans to redevelop the property on Reynolds Rd. could be announced as early as this month.

He won't say much about what the project will be but that it will bring hundreds of jobs to the city.

"I think what we're on the verge of putting together is going to be something that is job-related, the creation of jobs," he said.

The 58-acre site has been empty since the mall was demolished in 2009.