New father and good samaritan recovers at home after accident

An amazing story of recovery by a good samaritan who was trying to help after an accident in Bowling Green. That recovery just in time for the birth of his first child.

One year ago the Trout family could have never imagined they'd be in this spot. They wanted a child but how she got here and how her dad got to this moment is what he calls a blessing in disguise.

Everly Trout has an adorable face, one that her father Bruce almost never got to see. Bruce stopped to help people involved in an accident on State Route 25 in Bowling Green at the end of November. That's when he was hit by another driver trying to avoid the accident.

"I don't remember hearing anything. It just, it was done in an instant," said Bruce Trout.

As he lay in a hospital fighting for life, his wife Andrea was preparing for her hospital stay delivering their first child just days later.

"All of the sudden this happens and you can't even imagine something like this,” said Andrea Trout.

Bruce did lose his leg just below the knee.

"I was pretty bull headed with it at first. I was like ‘yeah leg is gone prosthetics are great, who cares. I'll figure it out.’ That eventually came to a head when I was like 'I wish this hadn't happened,’" said Bruce Trout.

But he's lost very little time with his daughter and will be with her for many years to come. He even made it to her birth as he recovered from his injuries.

"That was really a last minute decision too that he could make it. I was so happy," said Andrea Trout.

Bruce say this whole incident have taught him patience and given him new perspective.

"I really shouldn't have made it in the first place. I shouldn't have as much of my leg that I do have," added Bruce. “I shouldn't have been able to see her born but I was able to."

Now he has the perfect family. It’s just a different perfect than he ever imagined.

"Maybe God has a better plan for me. Maybe that's to be a better husband or father. This whole thing has made me a better person," said Bruce Trout.

Bruce is now at home doing most of the normal dad duties around the house. He is expecting to get a prosthetic later this year.

