New fund to help local organizations on the frontlines of the pandemic

One of the most amazing things about this challenging time is how people in our community are coming together to help others.

A special emergency fund at the Greater Toledo Community Foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of emergency dollars to dozens of local non-profits on the frontlines. Foundation leaders believe the fund will eventually award more than $1.5 million in grants.

One of the organizations that's been helped is the East Toledo Family Center. It was awarded $20,000 grant from GTCF for its program that helps feed seniors. The number of seniors they are helping feed during the pandemic is more than four times the number of people they would normally help.

Another fund has now been created by the GTCF to provide even more help to local organizations down the road. It's called the Community Resilience Fund. The fund is designed to help organizations with long-term recovery efforts. That could include things like job training, helping non-profits restructure their business models or mental health support.

The foundation has committed $200,000 in seed money to get the new fund started. If you'd like to make a donation to either of the COVID-19 related funds at the foundation, we've posted a link.

