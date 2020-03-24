Grandparents meet new grandaughter through a window

Sierra and Kayla Fox have been staying at home with their new born daughter Nora.

They want to protect her from the world during this coronavirus crisis.

They haven’t left the house since March 11th for a doctors visit.

Thankfully Grandma and other relatives have stepped up to help with groceries and other needs.

Sierra’s mom, Sandy Modene loves to drop off groceries so she can catch a glimpse of baby Nora from the window.

Jim Fox, Kayla's dad is also lightening the load and looks forward to seeing his granddaughter.