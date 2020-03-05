New lane closures affect traffic in Dorr St. interchange project

Beginning Monday, new traffic impacts will affect motorists in the I-475 widening and Dorr St. interchange project.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the westbound Dorr closure extends 2,000 feet west of McCord Rd, while eastbound Dorr remains open.

Northbound McCord will be closed 2,000 feet north and south of Dorr, while southbound McCord remains open.

The restrictions are in place through October.

The new lane restriction allows crews to continue utility work along Dorr. They will also begin to prepare for roundabout that will be constructed later in the project.