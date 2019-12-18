New law creates stricter penalties for porch pirates in MI

It's the season of giving and for some criminals, it's the season of stealing. Porch pirates are taking packages from front doors. That's a common crime nationwide during the holidays. Michigan is tightening up laws to curb the crime.

Just in time for Christmas, Michigan passed a law that creates state penalties and more options for state prosecution when it comes to mail theft.

Law enforcement often calls it a crime of opportunity and there is plenty of opportunity this time of year.

We've all seen doorbell videos showing what happens when packages sit on porches - crooks take them away.

Online shopping is a must for many. In fact, this season between Thanksgiving and New Year's the Postal Service expects 800 million package deliveries.

Monday in Michigan, "Public Act 48" kicked in. That means the penalties for porch pirates are now more strict.

The first offense is a misdemeanor, but the punishment includes up to a year behind bars and a $500 fine.

If the thief strikes again, it's a felony charge that comes with five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Here are a few tips to avoid your packages being swiped:

- Don't let them sit on your porch for long

- Ship them to an alternate address like where you work or even the police department in certain communities

- Send it to the store for pick up