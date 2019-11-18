Oregon adds recycling locations as curbside pickup comes to an end

People who live in Oregon have just a couple of more weeks until curbside pickup comes to an end. If you want to continue recycling after December 1st, the county has added some additional locations around the city to help you do just that.

Anyone who lives in Lucas County can recycle, even if you don't have curbside pickup. And that will be the case for people who live in Oregon next month. So, the Solid Waste Management District has given Oregon two new spots to recycle.

Adam Cassi, Executive Director with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful tells 13abc, “The County does a great job of providing recycling locations for all those areas that don't have curbside recycling. Making sure people still have the option to do the right thing and getting recycling where it belongs and keeping it out of the landfills."

Officials with the City of Oregon decided a few months ago to do-away with curbside recycling, after finding that most of those products go to the landfill anyway if the load is contaminated with non-recyclables. But, Adam says, here's what you can drop off: "Containers, glass, aluminum, plastic containers. So, most things that are coming out of your kitchen. Don't forget about our laundry and bathrooms, there's a lot of recyclables that come out of your bathrooms."

Residents can now recycle at the Eastern-Community YMCA, the municipal complex on Seaman Road, and at Pearson Park.

The new centers at the YMCA and the municipal complex have been open for a few weeks now. And Adam says, "It's nice to see people are already taking advantage of it, even though curbside is still happening. But once we see that leave. We'll see more activity out here. And people just have to remember: no plastic bags in any of the containers."

Officials with the County say that they will be holding presentations to help people better understand how to properly recycle in the future. When those dates are announced, we'll let you know.

Click here to find a recycling drop-off center near you./a>