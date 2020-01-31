New magazine to feature NWO Hoop stars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Those behind Buck Hoop Preps hope it inspires the next generation of basketball players.
It was created by former NBA player and Lourdes University coach Dennis Hopson, Don Emmons, a marketing analyst and former sports journalist and Terri Parker, a communications entrepreneur.
This quarter, the magazine features Joey Holifield of Cardinal Stritch.
"He is probably one of the better players in the area. He is committed to his craft and I really like the way he plays the game and he's going to Oakland University."
Inside this issue you will find some of Toledo's top 5 players based on their positions on the court.
To subscribe email Buckhoopsprep@gmail.com or follow on Facebook.