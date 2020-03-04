'Bigs with Badges' aims to bridge gap between community and law enforcement

The program is called Bigs with Badges because police officers and other public safety personnel act as the big brothers and big sister to local kids. The partnership seemed natural to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio's new CEO, a former police officer.

"We like to refer to them as the bigs with the littles, but this time the bigs actually have badges," says Dr. Marvin Whitfield.

Whitfield just started as CEO of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters on January 1st, and he's already getting things done.

"I can say personally this is a personal mission for me," says Whitfield.

A program, Bigs with Badges, pairs young people with mentors in the Toledo Police Department.

"Some kids just need a guide to help them get through some rough spots and be a true friend to them and that's what I hope from this program," says Toledo Police's Lieutenant of community service, Jessica Meyer.

Plans started forming only three weeks ago, and there are already five police officers going through the training and vetting process.

"We're excited about this program. It's an opportunity to mentor children," says Meyer.

Whitfield understands the guidance children need.

"My father was killed while serving in the military when I was age two. I didn't have access to Big Brothers Big Sisters at that period, but I had mentors in my life," Whitfield says.

Having officers as mentors provides other benefits.

"It shows them that these police officers or personnel are real people," says Meyer.

"I think Bigs with Badges is an excellent opportunity to bridge some of the gaps that's been created and allow the youth in our community and law enforcement to see each other in a different light," says Whitfield.

The process of matching the bigs with the littles takes about 30-45 days. Whitfield is hoping that will be done in time for a big bowling community event on April 4th.