New options available for Ohioans applying for energy assistance

Due to orders to limit social interactions, Ohioans who are enrolling Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for the first time; applying for Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program, or have limited income, are no longer required to visit a local energy assistance provider in order to complete an application.

Those wanting an application mailed to them may contact the Area Office on Aging at 419-382-0624. Ohioans can also visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application and upload the required documents.

If you do not have access to the internet and/or cannot upload your documentation, the local Energy Assistance Provider can complete your application over the phone. For a list of required documentation or to schedule an appointment call, Pathway at 419-242-7304.

Development will also extend the Winter Crisis Program (WCP) until May 1 to align with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s extended Winter Reconnect Order and the regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will be extended until June 1.

Development’s Interactive Voice Response phone lines will not be available, however Ohioans may continue to call (800) 282-0880 and select option 2, to be transferred to their local Energy Assistance Provider.