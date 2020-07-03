New overlook, kayak launch and more at Fort Miamis

If you're looking to explore some northwest Ohio history, Fort Miamis helps you do just that.

"Fallen Timbers, Fort Miamis, and the monument are actually three sites that are nationally recognized," Shannon Hughes, manager of park programming and interpreation with Metroparks Toledo, said.

What makes them significant are their roles in the Battle of Fallen Timbers, as well as the War of 1812.

"If you really want the story of what took place in the Northwest Territory before it was really Ohio, you're going to want to come out and visit all three sites," Hughes said.

And one of those, Fort Miamis, is nestled next to the Maumee River. The park features a deck, a lookout tower, and a kayak launch. And it’s all brand new.

"We actually haven't even christened them yet," Hughes said. "And so if you come on down, you're going to be some of the first people to get to walk on these new improvements here."

But what you won't find at Fort Miamis: a physical fort.

"When you hear fort, most people expect to see the actual fort. But what you're going to see here is the earthen work, because by the time you had 1812, 1813, the war taking place before that actually had it falling into pretty big disrepair," Hughes said. "So, after the war, the Americans really didn't need this anymore to stop invasions from the river."

But it's not a building that holds the beauty of the story of Fort Miamis, it's the scenery and the stories you can read.

"It's really important to be able to get it a beautiful perspective of what happened on these sites, and we want to make sure that we tell a holistic story of the history that happened here, not only here but in the area regarding all three sites," Hughes said.

And these new ways to see history are in place, just in time.

"You're going to really enjoy some history on the 4th of July weekend," says Hughes.