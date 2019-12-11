New ride, food and entertainment for Cedar Point's 150th anniversary

Cedar Point is celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2020, with many nods to the past and a look to the future.

The park announced several new items as part of their sesquicentennial celebration, in a YouTube livestream on Wednesday.

Among the highlights:

* "Snake River Expedition" promises a river cruise for the whole family, with live actors interacting with park guests -- essentially an upgraded version of their previous Western River Expedition and Paddlewheel Excursion attractions.

* "Celebrate 150 Spectacular", the park's largest-ever parade culminating in a nighttime show on the Main Midway.

* New food options include "The Mac Shack" for mac 'n cheese, "The Roost" for fried chicken, and new looks for "The Corral" and "Bayou Refreshments". Even those fruit juice bottles from decades ago are making a comeback.

* "Ticket of a Lifetime", a chance to win 1 of 150 lifetime passes for you and 3 friends/family members... and yes, that includes Cedar Point Shores as well.

* New throwback and limited-edition merchandise, including button trading and personalized bricks to be laid on the walkways.

The park had previously announced their Gold Pass, with admission and parking included for Halloweekends 2019 and all of 2020.

Cedar Point opens for their 150th season on May 9th, 2020. For a look at their latest offerings, visit their website.