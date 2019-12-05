New study shows opioid deaths cost community billions of dollars

Startling numbers unveiled about the economic impact that opioid deaths are having in our community.

So many know the personal toll they take and now we have a new look at how the deadly effects hit all of us.

$1.6 billion is the amount of money our community lost because of opioid deaths in just 2017 alone according to research from the University of Toledo. That’s not even coming close to totaling the effects of addiction itself.

While you may not personally know someone who's died from an opioid overdose, the effect has hit you whether directly or indirectly. University of Toledo researchers estimate each death costs the community $8.6 million.

"We really have not seen an impact like this in any recent history. This is an epidemic that impacts lots of people,” said Dr. Amy Thompson, Vice Provost from the University of Toledo.

For example with their salaries they may have bought a car, a home, paid taxes. In addition to those wages are the indirect costs: they won't have a membership to a warehouse store, won't go to the drug store, won't eat at a restaurant. Maybe they would have owned one of those restaurants one day. None of that is going to happen.

"If they would have lived 50 years more, think of all the contribution that would have been made to our community," said Dr. Thompson.

The study addresses job loss saying these overdoes death have cost the community over 2000 jobs. Many of which are not replaced after the person dies and there are ripple effects.

"Think about the suppliers or things that might be related to that position or supporting positions of that position that was lost," said Dr. Thompson.

What are not calculated here are costs to people surviving an overdose, the people living with addictions and those family members surrounding them. That dollar figure would be astronomical.

"I can't even fathom the costs that would be associated with all the things associated to not only treatment costs but behavioral health, medication assistance, treatment. This is really just the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Thompson.

The hope is that this study starts a discussion about treatment and prevention. For example narcan costs about $130 dollars a shot and finding the funding for it can be difficult. If people see now that $130 dollars could be a wise investment, maybe more funding could be available.