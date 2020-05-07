New temperature screening technology in development

From the disaster of a pandemic comes technology that could ultimately keep us all safe as Ohio and the nation begin to open up again. Now an easy way to screen at least some people for possibly carrying the virus.

This was not exactly the kind of work being done at Laibe Electric Technology. But now a product they’re developing, an eye in the sky, might soon be part of your workplace, health care facility or really anywhere trying to screen people as a first line of defense against potential illness.

"There became a demand for the technology to screen people when they come in the buildings,” said Joe Perkins, VP of Technology at Laibe Electric Technology.

This device monitors temperatures, scanning up to 16 people at a time. If a temperature is over the desired level, the person will most likely be screened again.

"It does facial recognition but it also puts the temperature around the outside of the person's face so you can determine what their temperature is,” said Perkins.

Perkins says this company has mainly focused on things like networking and fiber optics in the past. Temperatures are new.

"More and more businesses are looking to screen their employees as they come in the door to protect the overall group,” said Perkins.

With some previous work in health care, this equipment is a natural evolution even though they're only about a month and a half into this. So where might you see one?

"It's health care and its multiple industries. It's mainly to protect their employees,” said Perkins.

This device can keep a database of people and temperatures when it does the facial recognition but for privacy issues companies may not want that. So they'll simply not use that option.

Right now we are told the demand and interest are high.