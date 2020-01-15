New updates to I-75 and I-475 coming in 2020

Some of the Ohio Department of Transportation's new construction projects beginning in 2020 have been in the works for decades.

North and southbound lanes on Highway 79 will see closures Tuesday. (MGN)

One of them is the new Dorr Street intersection to I-475, which currently has Westbound Dorr Street closed between Holland-Sylvania and McCord.

The new ramps to get on I-475 from Dorr Street are meant to relieve the congestion of traffic between the Central Avenue and Airport Highway entrances.

Over on I-75, the ramps on S. Erie and Collingwood Blvd. are set to finally reopen in August 2020. However, the ramps to I-75 from the Anthony Wayne Trail will then be closed in both directions for two years.

ODOT District Two Public Information Officer, Rebecca Dangelo, says the multi-year projects will be tedious, but worth it to improve safety and decrease traffic congestion.