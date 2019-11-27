New Toledo vaping rules proposed; total flavor ban abandoned

New rules could be coming for vaping products in the City of Toledo, although they're not as strong as the rules first proposed. The goal is still to keep some of the potentially harmful products away from kids.

The original premise for the legislation was to ban all vaping flavors because research has shown kids are drawn to the flavors. The sooner these kids get into vaping, the sooner they become hooked on nicotine.

Newly proposed legislation does not totally ban flavors but it's hoped this move will still keep it away from kids.

As vaping became more and more popular, kids became more and more curious. To keep it away from kids, Toledo City Council members will soon consider an ordinance only allowing the sales of vape products in stores where 60% of gross receipts come from vaping and e-cigarettes devices.

“I think anytime we can take an avenue or a bridge to youth away is a good thing," said Bradley Everett, owner of Nice Cloud Vapor.

Everett runs one of the only stores you'll be able to find vape products if the legislation passes. He thinks with the state recently changing the tobacco purchase age to 21, the chance of kids getting flavor products decreases.

"I think it's a great step in the right direction. You've got to be 21 to buy these things so the likelihood of your having friends in high school are less," said Everett.

But it's not the full ban on flavors. The 13abc I-Team asked why not?

“Because adults like flavors also,” said Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes.

Sykes is the ordinance sponsor and says after initially proposing a full ban, this is still designed to keep it from kids. He admits flavor products will still be out there and kids could get a hold of them.

“You cannot control totally what anybody can do or will do or an adult going out buying it for a child,” said Sykes.

Whatever this new law becomes, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department reminds people what experts know and don't know about vaping.

“Keep into consideration that all of the e-liquids and products are not regulated and there's not that research on them to know what it's going to do to your body later on,” said Safa Ibrahim of the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Up next this legislation will go before Toledo City Council.

Councilman Sykes hopes to see it up for a vote before the end of the year.