New water rates coming for much of Northwest Ohio

New increased water rates are on their way for Northwest Ohio. That's the bad news.

The good news is that the increases won't be as bad as they could be. That's in part because of that recent regional water deal.

For the average Toledo customer, the rate increase is looking to be about a dollar a month. The biggest reason for that is to pay for the half a billion dollars in repairs at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant. Suburban customers will also see those increases but they could be worse.

That's in part because if communities left Toledo and figured out a new way to get their water, that was expected to be much more expensive.

It's going to take some time for rates to be exactly the same, for each community to pay one wholesale rate. It’s expected that in about 8 years that wholesale rate will be the same. The difference will be what your individual community charges for the transportation, pipes and infrastructure for the water to get to your homes.

Rate increases you'll soon see are the exact agreed upon ones when regional water was discussed, so in talking with all sides, everyone seems happy with this.

"We had to get to a point where we were transparent with our customers and the people we partner with. Once we got to a point where we felt like the information was valid, they understood everything we were presenting. I think it broke down a lot of barriers at that point," said Ed Moore with Toledo’s Utility Department.

"I think it's right on track and as a result of this we've actually reduced our water rates here in Sylvania," said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough.

The rates for all the communities won't be the same right away. Some places will be gradually increased as to not shock some communities with a huge rate right away.

Some were under an old contract which locked them into much lower rates.

Toledo city council is expected to make a final vote on those rates in the next few weeks.