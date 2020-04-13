Newly eligible workers in Michigan can apply for federal assistance

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, self-employed workers, gig workers, and 1099-independent contractors and low-wage workers in Michigan can apply for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Under the federal CARES Act, workers on state unemployment have already begun receiving the set $600 federal weekly payment in addition to their state benefit amount. Michigan is one of the first states to begin sending the $600 payment.

Workers already collecting state unemployment benefits have begun receiving the $600 federal set amount in addition to up to $362 they were previously eligible for. These payments are disbursed at the same time as their state benefits through direct deposit or debit card after their bi-weekly certification.

Eligible self-employed workers, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors, and low-wage workers will begin receiving their state benefit amount (paid with federal funds) and the $600 federal payment as early as April 20.