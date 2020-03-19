Nine Ohio State Park Lodges to close doors during coronavirus outbreak

Nine Ohio State Park Lodges will be closing after check-out on Thursday, including Maumee Bay State Park.

State park and lodge cabins, campgrounds and day-use areas including golf courses are still open. The public is encouraged to continue visiting Ohio State Parks to hike, bike, golf, fish or just enjoy being outdoors. Visitors are encouraged to follow all COVID-19 social distancing guidelines while in the parks.

In addition to Maumee Bay, State Park Lodges closing Thursday are:

• Burr Oak

• Deer Creek

• Hueston Woods

• Mohican

• Punderson

• Salt Fork

• Shawnee

For state park lodge or lodge cabin customers who wish to modify or cancel current reservations, please visit greatohiolodges.com or call 877-496-9224. The lodge operator, U.S. Hotels, is offering refunds for reservations made prior to closure.

To modify or cancel day use facility, state park campground or state park cabin reservations, please visit reserveohio.com or call 866-644-6727. Ohio State Parks offers free transfers of reservations to a later date or refunds for reservations between March 17 and April 15.