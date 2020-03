The Toledo Walleye have decided to play tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Cyclones with restricted attendance at the Huntington Center.

Only official team members and credentialed personnel and media will be allowed to attend.

Tonight’s game will air on BCSN and ECHL.TV. Fans who have tickets for tonight’s game will receive a credit to future Mud Hens or Walleye events.

Updates for future games as information becomes available.