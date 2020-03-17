The Ohio State University postpones spring commencement

Students graduating from The Ohio State University this semester will have to wait a bit longer for their commencement ceremony. The university announced on Tuesday they will postpone spring commencement amid ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

The university had previously decided to continue remote learning for the rest of the semester.

Spring commencement was originally scheduled for May 3. In spring 2019, there were 12,213 graduates hosted inside Ohio Stadium.

The University of Michigan had already canceled its May 2 and 3 commencement events due to COVID-19, according to the university’s website. It is currently evaluating other dates to celebrate the class of 2020.

A new date for the ceremony has not yet been decided. Ohio State set up a website with information regarding the virus.