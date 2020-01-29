Nominations open for Jefferson Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Jefferson Awards. A local winner will represent the region this summer in Washington D.C. for the national awards ceremony.

According to the press release, the award is for an “unsung hero,” someone who has undertaken a project that has a significant impact on the community. Individuals who have been nominated in the past may be nominated again, as long as their service is continuing.

To make a nomination, go to this website and click on the 'nominations' button. The deadline for submission is Feb. 21.

The Jefferson Awards will be held at 7:30 a.m. April 2 at the The Premier, 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered here.