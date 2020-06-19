Nominations open for National Philanthropy Day Awards

Nominations are open to honor outstanding professionals for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northwest Ohio Chapter's 33rd Annual National Philanthropy Day Awards.

The virtual 2020 awards celebration will take place Thursday, November 12.

National Philanthropy Day acknowledges the entire spectrum of services provided by the nonprofit community and recognizes the profound impact philanthropy has on the fabric of society. Each year, AFP honors those who, through their hard work and dedication, have advanced philanthropy, enhanced their communities, and changed the world.

The nomination deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Monday, June 22. Nominations are available at this link.

The categories include:

• Outstanding Community Responder

• Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist

• Outstanding Philanthropist

• Outstanding Foundation

•Outstanding Fundraising Professional

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

• Outstanding Media Outlet or Best Nonprofit Media Coverage

• Outstanding Youth(s) in Philanthropy, Ages 5-17

• Outstanding Youth(s) in Philanthropy, Ages 18-23

• Volunteer Recognition Award