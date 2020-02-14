Northbound lanes closed on I-75

Northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane between Miami St. and South Ave. on Friday for repairs of a large pothole.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, these types of repairs are normally done overnight to avoid traffic impacts, but it's expected to be too cold Friday night.

The pothole is affecting the right lane near the ramp to South Ave. ODOT expects the repair to take four hours, but it could take longer based upon the length of the hole.

Officials are hoping to have the lanes open by Friday's evening rush hour.