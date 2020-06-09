Northview graduate shares his experience with racism while in school.

19- year-old Jayden Bolden wrote an essay about his experience with racism while attending Northview High school.

He tweeted an essay in hopes of encouraging other young people to speak out against racism.

He says one incident happened in 2017 on a football field. Jayden says,

"It was first quarter and I witnessed one of my teammates call another player on Waite's team the n- word multiple times and literally I just froze." Jayden says he didn't know what to do so he focused on winning the game.

He says, "For the next few plays, I wasn't even thinking about the plays, I probably missed a few blocks cause I was just cycling through my head, I thought what can I do, and at that time I thought nothing."

Jayden says his coach never knew what occured on the field that day. He shares several other stories in an essay on twitter. Overall, He says he had a great experience at Sylvania Northview but there were some racist students.

He hopes his story will help someone else. The district sent out this statement after hearing Jayden's story.

"Sylvania Schools does not condone racist behavior or a culture that cultivates it. The district, in conjunction with our Department of Diversity, will continue to examine and work to address any existing biases among students and staff. Sylvania Schools is committed to providing a healthy and safe learning environment that will allow all our students to thrive and reach their maximum potential."