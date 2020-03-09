Northwest Ohio Couples Quarantined Aboard Cruise Ship

Northwest Ohio has several people on board the Princess Cruise Ship.

That ship has been waiting off the shore of California waiting for permission to dock.

48 people on board were tested for Coronavirus and 21 tested positive.

As a result, 2,500 passengers have been confined to their rooms.

Steven Kurivial and his wife Tina are quarantined on board the ship for the past five days.

They are part of a group of ten friends who are on the cruise ship.

None of them have been tested for Coronavirus but all are in good health and in good spirits.

"We always like a new adventure, but this one may be a little more than we expected of course," says Kurivial.

"We're all in good health, we're all keeping our spirits up. Most of us have balconies so we kind of talk to each other throughout the day."

Kurivial says they are expecting to be taken off the ship in Oakland California, where they've been told they will be transported to military bases in either Texas or Georgia for a 14-day quarantine. "I can't say that I'm thrilled with the way things have been planned out. But it's a new experience for our country, so I guess I have to cut some slack."

