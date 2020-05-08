Northwest Ohio Rib Off canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers have decided to cancel The Blade's 37th Annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was scheduled for August 14-16 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

“It is just too risky to put more than 20,000 people potentially in harm’s way,” Luann Sharp, marketing director at The Blade, said in a press release. “Even if the virus appears under control by August and state restrictions are eased on large gatherings, it is impossible to know if the community would feel confident that they could safely attend a major outdoor event like Rib Off."