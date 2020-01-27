Northwest Ohio events for School Choice Week

(WTVG) - National School Choice Week is Jan. 26-Feb. 1 , and there are plenty of events happening in northwest Ohio. Head to the website for a complete list.
NORTHWEST OHIO EVENTS
January 30
Celebrating School Choice in Lima
Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center; 6-7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
Holy Trinity Catholic School Planning Special Spotlight Event
Holy Trinity Catholic School; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Arrow Liberation Academy Planning Special Spotlight Event
Arrow Liberation Academy; 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Heights Educational Group Planning Special Spotlight Event
New Heights Educational Group; 6-8 p.m.