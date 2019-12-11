Northwestern Water and Sewer District alerting customers to a bill pay scam

The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is alerting customers to a bill pay scam.

According to the District, the scam site doxo.com is claiming to process payments for an additional charge. That site is not affiliated with the District but shows up through search engines.

The website customers should use for their bill pay can be found here. Access to online payments is still available through the District's website as well.

The District is working to have the scam site taken down.