Norwalk officials investigating possible abduction attempts

Norwalk Police are investigating a report of a boy who was approached by a woman twice last week and asking him to get into her car.

A Facebook post from the Norwalk City School District says the 11-year-old boy was approached January 22 and 23 in the afternoon while walking home from school on East Main St.

The post says a vehicle pulled into a parking lot at 124 E. Main St. where a female, described as being in her late 50s or early 60s and having a medium build, medium height, and shoulder-length gray hair, exited the car and said something to the boy. She got back into her car and left, turned south on Corwin St.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance systems that may have captured the incidents to contact Norwalk Police at 419-668-3311 or 419-663-6780.