'Not a page gone in this Bible': Crews search through tornado wreckage in Tenn.

First responders came in from across Tennessee to help with cleanup and search efforts after tornadoes hit the state Tuesday morning, and one officer’s discovery stood out among the debris.

Source: WVLT

While searching and helping sort through the debris in Putnam County, an officer with the Sparta Police Department stumbled across something that was nearly untouched -- a Bible.

“There’s not a page gone in this Bible," the officer said, "It’s a family Bible. We’d like to find out whose family Bible it was.”

Crews said they are collecting items like the Bible and will try to get it back to the rightful owners. Officials said crews found two other Bibles, also untouched.

While not from here, the officer said, “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen.”

A few minutes later, the officer returned with more Bibles, including one that was presented to Mary Evelyn Randalph (or Randelph) in 1946. The officer asked WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara to take the bible and help find its owner.

