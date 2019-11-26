Notre Dame Academy under fire after students forced to leave Nutcracker production with gay characters

Notre Dame Academy in Toledo is facing backlash online after a school group on a field trip to Chicago walked out of a planned performance of the Nutcracker when a chaperone discovered the performance featured two men in the roles of the main character's parents.

The incident first became apparent when Carlene McGoldrick, a 2018 alumna of the school, posted about the incident on her Twitter account. In a series of tweets, McGoldrick accused the school of "performative allyship" with the LGBTQ+ community and demanded that the administration apologize to the performers and refund money paid by students for the trip.

good! now do better. refund the parents, apologize to the STUDENTS, and actually have a conversation about sexuality & gender in a christian context in 2019. throwing the issue under the rug and covering it up with this façade of performative allyship won’t work for you anymore. https://t.co/6Vtgk1oxVW — carly mcgoldrick (@bakedzucchini) November 26, 2019

In a statement posted to the school's social media accounts Monday night, Notre Dame's president Kim Grilliot said, "We apologize for our decision for 8th graders leave to a performance of The Nutcracker before it began due to casting choices. The mistake is contrary to our inclusive spirit and reminds us our actions should affirm that we are all God's children."

From NDA President Kim Grilliot: We apologize for our decision for 8th graders leave to a performance of The Nutcracker before it began due to casting choices. The mistake is contrary to our inclusive spirit and reminds us our actions should affirm that we are all God's children. — Notre Dame Academy (@NDA_eagles) November 26, 2019

In 2014, the school implemented a policy of inclusivity. In the NDA student handbook, that Spirit of Inclusion reads:

"We welcome all into this Gospel community including but not limited to people of all colors, religions, ethnicities, sexual orientations, gender expression, abilities, economic classes and nationalities. We receive and love all here as God’s children. Accordingly, we will not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

"As an alumni it leaves me a little bit confused about where the administrations policies are and how they're being implemented," says Maggie Dziubek. "There seems to be a little bit of a contradiction there."

13abc reached out to Notre Dame for an interview, but they declined, choosing instead to read from the previously released statement, and including a promise to address the issue with their inclusion committee and come up with a course of action.

In response to the incident, Equality Toledo released the following statement:

"The decision by Notre Dame Academy chaperones to remove students from a recent performance of The Nutcracker in Chicago, due to two cast members portraying a gay couple, is upsetting to say the least. Our organization is working diligently to reflect Toledos Human Rights Campaign Equality Index Score of 100, by ensuring that all LGBTQ+ folks feel seen, heard and safe in our city.

This troubling situation is one that must be addressed.

In 2014, Notre Dame Academy passed an inclusion policy via their board of trustees, and now it is time to enforce that policy. Actions like these are dangerous to LGBTQ+ teens who feel threatened and unwelcome, especially in school environments where they should feel safe and supported.

Equality Toledo will soon be reaching out to Notre Dame Academy and will offer an LGBTQ+ education and ally training to ensure that all LGBTQ+ students and families feel protected in their institution."