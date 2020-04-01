Novak Djokovic and brother play tennis in living room with frying pans

It seems most everyone is working from home these days, even the world’s top-ranked tennis player.

Novak Djokovic let the world into his life under coronavirus lockdown with an Instagram video.

In it, he and his brother Marko, who also plays pro tennis, set up a makeshift court, using fry pans for racquets and furniture to make a net.

“Competition never stops,” Djokovic says in his post.

More than a million people have watched the brotherly grudge match online.

