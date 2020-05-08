Now Open: Taste of Heaven Chocolates.

There's a new business in Levis Commons.

It's called Taste of Heaven Chocolates. Customers can enjoy hand-dipped chocolates, gelato and other sweet treats.

This business is locally owned and operated by Lisa Harris.

Lisa says she always wanted to open up a business and provide a service to the community.

In her words, "Chocolate is essential." She hopes you can find something sweet for Mom this Mother's Day. You can place an order on the Taste of Heaven facebook page and they offer curbside pick up.

