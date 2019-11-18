"Nuisance" Toledo bar ordered closed for one year

It's a spot that has caused headaches for some, but now those in one Toledo neighborhood will get some relief.

"It's just inconvenient to have people at all hours of the night yelling and screaming, talking loud and stuff like that when you have to be at work," said one woman who didn't want to be identified.

The woman lives steps away from Ken's Bar and Lounge off Lagrange and says it has been nothing but a source of trouble for her community, particularly when it comes to crime.

"When there were shootings people would be running through the neighborhood," said the woman. "There were a couple times when people were parked in the back of my house because there was no parking."

After multiple complaints like hers a Toledo judge ordered the spot closed Monday for an entire year.

"There has been drug complaints, fights, noise complaints—all sorts of things," Lt. Jessica Meyer with the Toledo Police Department said.

Back in July the city's Code Enforcement Response Team presented a warning to the bar's owner. Since then leaders with TPD's Community Relations section say not much has changed.

"We do our best to make the neighborhoods as livable as possible, and this was a hindrance to that," Meyer said.

Officers most recently responded to the bar back on November 4th on calls for multiple gunshots. Reports even show that two men later walked into a nearby hospital after both were shot at the lounge.

Now with the doors closed for 12 months officers hope things will settle down.

"Hopefully after this process is concluded they'll find a better use of the property," Meyer said.

Meanwhile, neighbors say they hope to see something better move in.

"I would love to see somebody open it up that's going to be positive and do positive things," said the unnamed woman.

In exactly one year Ken's Bar and Lounge will legally be allowed to reopen. If issues arise again the city could work to shut it down again.

In the meantime officers say shutting down "nuisance" operations can't happen without your help. If you have concerns with establishments in your neighborhood you're asked to call police.