Nurse's birthday celebration turns into something much bigger

It was a great idea that quickly turned a simple birthday celebration into something much more.

Nurses at ProMedica Toledo Hospital enjoy cupcakes and coffee during a birthday celebration for one of their co-workers.

Jenny Ott, a nurse in the postpartum unit at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, wanted to bring in cupcakes for her birthday. She decided to ask her family to donate money so she could order cupcakes for her unit and others in the hospital.

And donate they did.

In fewer than 24 hours, Ott had collected $1,200 from family and friends, allowing her to use that money on a cupcake truck and coffee truck for the entire hospital.

And it didn't stop there.

"I had so much money, we went around the city to all the labor and delivery at the other hospitals and delivered cupcakes," Ott said.

Ott said PM Frosted Fantasies gave her such a great deal on the cupcakes that she plans on delivering more to area hospitals.

As for the Iron Bean Coffee Company, they jumped right in when they got Ott's call.

"We've been accumulating some donations over the last couple weeks, for our frontline healthcare workers," owner Fred Dedrick said.

The Iron Bean provided all the coffee for free. Dedrick said they have donated around $700 worth of coffee to other area hospitals.