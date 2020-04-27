Nursing Homes In Lucas County Can Now Test For COVID-19



Nursing homes and long term care facilities in Lucas County now have access to COVID-19 tests.

The move announced today by the Toledo Lucas County Health Department in partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

Lucas County Nursing homes have now become a hot spot in the state of Ohio for COVID-19 cases.

There are now enough tests to test all the residents and the staff members at nursing homes.

Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it's the health departments hope that they can accommodate upwards of 5 to 6 thousand tests.

There is a turn around time of a couple of days on each of the tests and the goal is to have all staff and residents of Lucas County long term care facilities tested by Friday, May 1st.

