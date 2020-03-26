Nursing assistant tests positive for COVID-19 at Orchard Villa

An employee at an Oregon Senior Health Complex has tested positive for COVID-19. Orchard Villa says at this time, no other staff members or residents have tested positive for the virus.

According to Orchard Villa, the infected nursing assistant has been in self-quarantine since showing symptoms Sunday. The test results came back Wednesday, which is when information was shared with families.

Jackie Mulheisen is frustrated. She told 13abc her sister is a patient at Orchard Villa.

Mulheisen says she never got the word that an employee there tested positive for coronavirus because she doesn't have an email.

"My problem is this. My sister has been in and out of there repeatedly for several years now. They know that I'm the only contact other than my daughter, but I'm the main one and they still did not call me," she said.

Mulheisen says she found out the news from her daughter who saw something on Facebook, and then Mulheisen called the senior health complex to ask about it herself.

"I understand I can't do anything from here because I can't go in, actually go in and see her, but I'd like to be informed. It's not happening," said Mulheisen.

Orchard Villa says the infected worker, along with the more than 220 other staff members, have been wearing protective N-95 respirator masks as a precaution.

Patients and employees are also getting their temperatures taken routinely.

At this time, the facility says none of the roughly 130 residents or other workers have tested positive.

"It strikes me odd that they think no one else over there is going to get it," said Mulheisen.

One of Mulheisen's concerns is if there is a sufficient supply of personal protective equipment.

"All those things we're not being told. So, they need to tell us and be more clear. Just be clear," she said.

An Orchard Villa spokesperson wouldn't go on camera, but provided this statement to 13abc:

"Our families were notified through a few different channels. We made phone calls, sent an email and posted to our website. Once we had confirmed information from our local health department, our priority was to notify our families and staff.

Orchard Villa employs over 220 individuals and serves approximately 130 residents. Our staff continues to follow the direction given by CDC and our local health department regarding staff and resident health.

Although we have adequate PPE supplies right now, as with all other healthcare institutions, national PPE supplies are a concern. As with most healthcare institutions in our area and throughout Ohio, we are accepting PPE donations at our facility.

If any non-essential businesses have PPE supplies, like gloves, masks, gowns, etc, that they are interested in donating to healthcare workers, please contact us at 419-697-4100." - Christine Martin, Director of Strategic Marketing at Legacy Health Services

A link to the message posted on the facility's website about this can be found here.