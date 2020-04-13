Nursing homes required to notify residents and families of coronavirus infections

Nursing homes and long-term care facilities to notify residents and families within 24 hours of a resident or staff member becoming infected.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that his health director Dr. Amy Acton would be issuing the order Monday.

Also announced at the Monday coronavirus press conference - an inmate housed at Pickaway Correctional has died. That inmate had a long-term chronic illness and was tested for COVID-19 before his death. The test results returned positive today. This the 1st death of a state inmate who has tested positive for the virus.

The state also believes it will be distributing the expanded unemployment benefits by the end of next week.

Ohio coronavirus numbers grew to 6,975, 2,033 hospitalizations and 274 deaths.

Northwest Ohio numbers by county:

Lucas - 514 cases, 21 deaths

Wood - 54 cases, 4 deaths

Hancock - 19 cases, 1 death

Huron - 14 cases, 1 death

Wyandot - 12 cases, 2 deaths

Erie - 12 cases, 1 death

Defiance - 12 cases

Sandusky - 12 cases, 2 deaths

Ottawa - 11 cases

Seneca - 9 cases, 1 death

Fulton - 7 cases

Paulding - 5 cases

Williams - 3 cases

Putnam - 1 case

Henry - 1 case