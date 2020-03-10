Local nursing homes take precaution amid growing coronavirus concern

After 18 residents in a single nursing home died of COVID-19 in Washington State, industry leaders recommended stopping all but essential visits.

Ohio's governor Tuesday recommended the same thing for Ohio nursing homes.

Health officials say there are no coronavirus cases in Lucas County. Should that change, nursing homes like Senior Star at West Park Place say they're prepared with a plan in place and a corporate coronavirus task force to protect our most vulnerable population.

If you're sick, stay away. That's the message Governor Mike DeWine is preaching to Ohioans - calling right now a "period of danger."

"Our goal is to dramatically slow down the spread," DeWine said during a Tuesday press conference.

In Toledo, a note on doors at Senior Star Living at West Park Place reads: "Attention Visitors: Help keep COVID-19 out of our facility."

"We are keeping one step ahead of any problems that could arise," said Kirsten Pickle, Executive Director of Senior Star Living at West Park Place.

One rule is to visit only one resident at a time to stop germs from spreading. Pickle says the nursing home is fully stocked with cleaning supplies.

"We have extra cleaning procedures in place for things that are handled a lot like doorknobs, handrails, elevator buttons. Constantly cleaning that," said Pickle.

Hand sanitizer is set out in the lobby next to a note on how to make your own, and a letter sent home to families and visitors with tips on how to minimize virus exposure.

Govenor DeWine recommends all Ohio nursing homes screen every visitor, volunteer and vendor for symptoms of any contagious illness amid the coronavirus outbreak. Those are considered life saving actions.

"People who feel sick, people who are in a family with someone who are sick, certainly should not go in to the nursing home," Governor DeWine said Tuesday in a press conference.

Pickle says they're checking the websites of the CDC, Lucas County Health Department and Ohio Department of Health constantly for updates on how to continue proactive measures.

"People seem to be so afraid of the coronavirus, so we're sending out regular communications to our residents and their families and we are asking that if anyone has been in the area that is highly affected that they do not visit," said Pickle.

Pickle says if anyone did become ill at the nursing home, that resident would not be permitted in the common areas, meals would be delivered to their private room and transportation to doctor visits would be provided.