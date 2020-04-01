ODH receives all allocated PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile

A critical part of Ohio's effort to contain and stop the spread of COVID-19 is to ensure healthcare providers, Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement, and long-term care workers have the equipment they need to protect themselves and those they serve.

The increase in people with respiratory symptoms visiting hospitals and needing care is straining the healthcare system’s supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Ohio requested early and has received its shipment of PPE from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS).

PPE includes gowns, gloves, goggles, and masks. Ohio’s allocation of material to local agencies was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the allocation of critical resources during a pandemic.

All shipments have been received by ODH and all will be sent to county locations to ensure local PPE needs are met.

Ohio received 107,670 gowns; 552 coveralls; 493,575 gloves; 131,808 face shields; 672,100 surgical masks, and 271,450 N95 masks.

“The supplies we received, and the state’s reserve will not meet the immediate or future needs of Ohio’s healthcare providers and first responders,” said ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton. “This shortage is why our message has been to conserve. Industries with PPE are encouraged to donate what they have to their local Emergency Management Agencies.”

PPE supply inventory is never static as there is always stock coming in and stock going out from different vendors. As a result, these numbers can constantly change.