ODOT discusses I-475 upgrades

Construction season never ends in Lucas County, with plenty of current projects in addition to future plans -- many of them centering around I-475.

ODOT director Jack Marchbanks spoke to 80 members of the Toledo Trucking Association at Georgio's Cafe on Wednesday, outlining $750 million worth of roadwork in the state over the next five years.

1) Lane widening/upgrade for I-475 between Airport Highway and Central Avenue (US-20). Estimated cost: $45 million.

2) Lane widening/upgrade for I-475 between Airport Highway and Anthony Wayne Trail (US-24). Expected completion: 2022.

3) New interchange for US-20A, between Dussel Drive and Anthony Wayne Trail (US-24). Estimated cost: $107 million. Expected completion: 2022.

4) New interchange for Dorr Street. Clearing is already well underway. Estimated cost: $45 million. Expected completion: late 2022.