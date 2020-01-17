ODOT seeking public comments on Defiance County project

The Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects in Defiance County:

U.S. Route 24 slide repairs (PID: 112045)

ODOT is proposing to repair various slope failures along U.S. 24 in Defiance County. These areas include:

• Immediately before the exit ramp heading west at the state Route 15/state Route 18 interchange.

• Immediately after the entrance ramp heading west at the county Route 424/Baltimore Street interchange.

• Immediately before the exit ramp heading east at the county Route 424/Baltimore Street interchange.

Construction activities at these locations may require lane or ramp closures. Should these closures occur, vehicular traffic may be detoured. Access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2020.

Written comments regarding these projects may be sent to: Ohio Department of Transportation District 1, Attn: Nate Tessler, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima, Ohio 45801; or to nate.tessler@dot.ohio.gov.

Please provide comments within 15 days from the day this was published. To help expedite a response, please provide the project name and PID number provided above as well as contact information. Comments without contact information cannot be responded to.

Project-related issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, historic or cultural resources, ecological resources and environmental justice issues.