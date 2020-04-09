No more social distancing parades in Dayton

The drive-by parades used as a way to celebrate a birthday or show support for health care workers while still meeting the social distancing requirements during the coronavirus crisis might still be frowned upon.

At least in one Ohio county.

The Health Commissioner for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County, Jeff Cooper made the announcement at a Thursday press conference, after receiving a question from a reporter.

"Those parades do not meet the intentions of the stay at home order, and we would say those need to be discontinued," said Cooper. "It's nothing that's fun to say, but that's the reality of where we stand right now."

The discussion begins at the 33 minute mark: