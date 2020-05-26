OHIO BMV offices open, but be prepared for long lines

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle offices are back open. However, be prepared for a wait if you head to one anytime soon.

The BMV offices opened back up Tuesday, and there were long lines for most of the day at quite a few of them. Some of the folks in line at the office on Heatherdowns Boulevard, told us they waited for several hours.

According to a BMV spokeswoman, in many cases you do not have to do that. She says a lot of things can be done online, with the exception of state IDs and licenses. Also, if your state ID, license or vehicle registration expired during the pandemic, it will be valid until at least 90 days after the state of emergency is lifted or December 1st, whichever comes first.

Many people in line we spoke with, just wanted to have things done in person.

Ohio BMV offices statewide handled an average of about 3,300 customers an hour Tuesday.

