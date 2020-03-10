OHSAA limits who can attend athletic events amid coronavirus concerns

It's a common part of any game: fans packing the stands to cheer on their team. With growing coronavirus concerns, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is taking precautions by limiting who can be in the stands.

"It's extremely disappointing," Antwerp resident Audrey Feasby said. "I understand, but it's disappointing."

Feasby traveled to Bowling Green from Paulding County on Tuesday to watch her cousin play tournament basketball. While she was able to watch that game, Feasby likely won't be able to go to any more as the OHSAA puts restrictions in place.

"It's disappointing," Feasby said. "Obviously, we're from a small town, and we're all about community and want to be here for the boys."

The move comes after Gov. Mike DeWine cautioned people Tuesday to avoid large, indoor sporting events. OHSAA leaders reacted by deciding to keep games going with limitations.

The association released a statement that reads in part: "We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend. However, we can already say that it will most likely be no more than the immediate family of the student-athletes participating in the event."

Despite the reasoning, some fans still don't agree.

"If you're going to shut down any public venue you need to close them all—public schools, everything," Columbus Grove resident Kim Birnesser said.

Birnesser told Action News she feels state leaders are overreacting. Unless the disease becomes a major issue, Birnesser believes everyone should be allowed at the games.

"[At] any public venue, it's up to the discretion of the person if they should go or not," Birnesser said.

While not everyone is happy with the move, OHSAA leaders say it's all in the name of keeping people safe.

For more information on attending OHSAA athletic events and ticket information click here.