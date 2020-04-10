OHSAA provides spring sports update

The Ohio High School Athletic Association laid out this week a new spring sports schedule if students return to school on May 4.

But here we are during Passover and Easter Weekend where normally every sport would have a win or a loss on its results.

"This weekend re-prioritizes, re-calibrates where we are with life and kind of just slow down and take everything in," Perrysburg athletic director Chuck Jaco said.

There are currently no announcements for anything on the digital display sign at the Roachton Road entrance to Perrysburg High School.

Locks are still on the gates to the diamonds and the track on campus.

Some around Ohio use their keyboards on social media arguing to start the spring sports season even with schools closed. But the OHSAA makes it clear this week if Ohio schools close for the rest of the 2019-20 school year there will be no spring sports season.

"My brain is here my heart is here so when I see those memos that come down from the state that show, 'Hey we have a Plan B in place,' kudos to them for putting that schedule together," Jaco said.

If schools do re-open by May 4, the OHSAA's spring sports tournaments will run as late at July 4 with three schools around Columbus now hosting the state track and field championships since Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on Ohio State's campus is not available.

"I think any AD in the state, any school district would be willing to accommodate any type of state tournaments - districts, regionals," Jaco said. "So I was personally excited when I saw that memo because, 'Hey, here we go we have a Plan B.'"

During these days, Jaco is busy with plenty of video conferencing meetings as he tries to figure out how to make all of this work for 402 spring sport athletes at Perrysburg High School if the building re-opens.

But Chuck Jaco is also a father and one of his kids is a junior on the Yellow Jackets boys lacrosse team.

"We've learned over the few weeks in our conversations health and safety has always been our number one priority," Jaco said. "We stress it all the time at parent code of conduct meetings and coaches meetings, so why would this be any different?"

High school athletic directors already have their minds on the fall and beyond. If there is no fall sports season, that means no football season which will hurt the budgets for all sports at a school since the ticket money at home football games funds most of the other school sponsored sports.