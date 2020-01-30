ONE Village Council taking pre-orders for Paczki Days

ONE Village Council is taking pre-orders for its annual Paczki Days sale. Orders can be emailed to onevillagecouncil@gmail.com or called in to 419-250-7912.

Prices are $7.50 per half dozen, $15 per dozen, and $9 for Polish coffee cakes. They estimate more than 19,000 Paczki will be sold.

The Paczki Day schedule is:

Feb. 23, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 24, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 25, 6 a.m. until sold out

This year's flavors include chocolate, raspberry, blueberry, apple, custard, lemon, apricot, along with the traditional plain and prune-filled paczki.

Paczki can be purchased and picked up at the Chester Zablocki Center, 3015 Lagrange St.